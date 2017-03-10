Hey, it’s wild turkey time

By: Bill Hanson

The Sportsmen's Report

Just in time for the spring wild turkey season, the Sportsmen’s Warehouse in Rohnert Park is putting on a class this Saturday titled “An Introduction to Spring Turkey Hunting.” The class will be in the store from 10-11:30 a.m. In the spring, tom turkey’s will come running to challenge a well-executed call. The pecking order for toms is being worked on throughout the year, but spring brings the testosterone (do turkeys have that?) to a head. They swell up, their wattles turn bright red and blue and they will put a nasty peck on anything they see as a threat or challenge to their dominion, including their own image in your bumper.

If you are not a hunter, consider going anyway and you will learn how to bring them closer so that you can watch them strut and dance. While you are in the store, stop by the dehydrated food display sponsored by Mountain House, a major player in that field. They’ve come a long way since my first stab at powdered eggs (yuck!) as a Boy Scout. The dry ice cream tastes a lot like the real thing, and mostly I miss the cold part and the runnel of cream down the chin. Their exhibit runs from 1-3 p.m.

Sporting show in Santa Rosa

This weekend, March 10-11, the fishing tackle, duck decoy and sporting collectible show will be at the Veterans Building in Santa Rosa. The times are Friday, March 10, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturday, March 11, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

Antique, collectible, old, new and used fishing tackle, rods, reels, lures, duck decoys, duck calls, wildlife art, shell boxes, knives, prints, books, decor and many other sporting collectibles will be on display and offered for sale. Find out how much grandpa’s old tackle box is worth. Maybe an old fly fishing pole made of bamboo stuck up in the attic is worth more than you think. In any case it will be another amazing show. The organizers are local, Warren “Red” and Bette Johnson who are collectors in their own right. Check them out at: www.redsshow.com.

It’s time to look into gun safety courses and hunter safety classes essential to hunting in our state. Local gun shops will often host gun safety classes, but the official hunter safety classes are certified by the State of California. Go to www.wildlife.ca.gov/Hunter-Education/lnstructor-Resources for more information. They are put on locally. And at the end you will receive a certificate of completion in order to buy a hunting license. Be sure to check out the aforementioned website, as there are some basic requirements, especially for young hunters.

Well-Armed Women

Especially for women is local group The Well-Armed Women/ Wine Country Chapter. The chapter is led by Cheryl Trapani and Shaylah Hunt. Email TWAWwinecountry@gmail.com for more information. Their mission statement reads “TWAW is a group that seeks to educate, equip and empower women in the safe use of firearms. We have created a safe and non-threatening environment for beginner to advanced shooters. Women 21 and older are welcome to our meetings and to join our group.”

A woman trained in self-defense and/or gun use can hold her own in an assault. My 10-year-old granddaughter Taylor has taken self-defense classes. Her much bigger cousin began to bully her at a recent family gathering. He won’t do that again.

Fishing licenses

Your fishing license expired on January 1, and new ones are available at most sporting goods stores in our area. Abalone tags and the new regulations will be available as well. The take, season and other restrictions are very precise this year, so give them a serious read before you hit the kelp beds this year.