Henry J. Sarlatte Memorial Tournament results

The 2017 Henry J. Sarlatte Memorial Tournament was held Thursday, November 30 thru Saturday, December 2. The boy’s frosh team played their games at Rancho Cotate High School and the girl’s frosh and JV teams played at Lawrence Jones Middle School. The boys and the JV girls both made it to the championship games. Rancho boys took 2nd place against Redwood High School and the girls took 1st place against Tamalpais High school. The boys’ varsity and JV teams were in Durham during the same time for the Herb Jergentz Tournament and the varsity team took 2nd place and the JV team placed 1s