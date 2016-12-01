Hennan named SSU women’s water polo interim coach

Former Sonoma State University women’s water polo All-American and SSU Athletics Hall of Famer Chelsea Hennan has been tabbed as the Seawolves interim head women’s water polo coach for the upcoming 2017 season. Hennan replaces Coralie Simmons, who stepped down last month to take the same position at the University of California in Berkeley.

The 2017 campaign will be Hennan's 10th season as a coach for SSU, spending the last nine as Simmons' assistant coach.

A former SSU women's water polo student-athlete, Hennan was selected First Team All-American in 2005 by the American Water Polo Coaches Association (AWPCA). She was, at that time, the first water polo player in school history to earn All-America status. Being an All-American was nothing new to Hennan, however, as she earned the designation at Santa Rosa Junior College as a sophomore.

She was inducted into the Sonoma State Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.