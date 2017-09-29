Helping the labor shortage by creating more trained workers

By: Stephanie Derammelaere

On September 12 the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and the Sonoma County Water Agency Board of Directors approved a new pilot program, the “Career Pathways Program,” to teach young adults valuable skills and give them extensive training in the water industry. The 18-month program will employ 18 to 24-year-olds through the Conservation Corps North Bay. It will be administered by the Sonoma County Human Services Department, which will also provide funding through the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act and other state and local sources. The Water Agency will also provide funding and internships, and mentoring to the young adults.

The new Career Pathways Program is an extension of the Sonoma County Youth Ecology Corps (SCYEC ). Started in 2009 during the recession as a way to employ young adults, it has provided summer jobs to more than 1,600 young people. While the county is no longer in a recession, it is nevertheless facing other employment challenges, this time with employers competing for trained, skilled workers in certain industries that are increasingly finding themselves in a labor shortage.

“The historic low unemployment rate has a profound impact on the kinds of people that employers are looking for,” says Sonoma County Supervisor and Water Agency Director Susan Gorin. “Sonoma County just approved a very novel approach to growing our own. We’ve been very supportive of the Youth Ecology Corp creating summer programs for especially youth-at-risk, putting them to work in our parks and along our creeks. But now we’re expanding that program into year round internship possibilities or programs with the county, like the water agency. We hope to extend that program to other industries and other municipalities.”

Besides training young people to make them employable with well-paying future careers, the county also hopes the program is one more way to help alleviate the growing labor shortage in the county. With an increasing number of the working population retiring, there are not enough young people to take over these types of skilled jobs.

“As the silver tsunami hits, the county and many other local employers will face a shortage of trained, skilled tradespeople,” says Gorin. “The Career Pathways Program exposes young adults to desirable jobs that pay well, and gets them on a track that could help them meet the county’s future workforce needs. It’s a win-win.”

The Career Pathways Program will train young adults in stream maintenance for the Water Agency for six months, followed by another six months of internship training in one of several fields, including water mechanics, sanitation systems, fleet mechanics, and fisheries. After completion of the program, the water agency expects to hire the interns full-time.

For more information about the Sonoma County Youth Ecology Corps, go to http://youthecologycorps.org/.