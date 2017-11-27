Help seniors with taxes

The Sonoma-Napa district of the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program needs volunteers for the upcoming tax season. Volunteers may either help with seniors and others by preparing their tax returns or greet clients and help them organize their tax paperwork. Volunteers may work at any of the 15 sites in Sonoma and Napa Counties with a minimum commitment of 4 hours per week from January to mid-April. All needed training is provided. For more information, go to aarp.org/taxvolunteer or email the district coordinator at taxaide4sonomaco@yahoo.com.