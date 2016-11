Help Wanted

Creams is looking for tow truck class A & C drivers. Day and night drivers, alternate weekend/or every third weekend. Must have clean driving record, 1 point ok.

Pass background check and a positive attitude is a plus. We will train the right candidate.

Contact Arlene for more information at Creams, 707-588-1250,

Monday - Friday 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.