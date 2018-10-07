Helicopters to patrol electric lines

PG&E was using a helicopter to patrol electric lines in Sonoma, Mendocino and Lake Counties from Schulz Sonoma County Airport from around 8 a.m. and fly through 4 p.m.

Foresters will fly low but still within FAA regulations when it comes to utility work, in order to look for vegetation near electric lines in high fire-threat areas. Flights will mostly happen Monday through Friday but depending on the weather, foresters may need to fly some Saturdays.

The power lines that will be patrolled over the next seven weeks are in the following areas:

Sonoma, Kenwood (and Oakmont) and Glen Ellen (includes portions of Aqua Caliente and Bennett Valley).