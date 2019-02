By: Joshua Farestveit-Moore

Heart break for Cougars

The Rancho Cotate Cougars couldn’t overcome the Montgomery Vikings’ lead, 60-42, Fri. despite a strong comeback in the second half.

The Cougars’ loss in the quarterfinals of the NCS Girls Basketball Division 2 Championship marked the end of the team’s history making season. For the first time in 39 years the Cougars brought home their division pennant, along with securing the honor of the team’s first playoff victory.

More to follow….