Healthy snacks can keep energy at peak levels

By: Dawn Dolan

With so many things to do, people to meet and places to be, the fun of it all could just slip through our fingers. We can’t create more hours in the day, but we can keep our energy running at peak performance so that we can enjoy the moments in each day.

The very first thing we could do to keep our energy up is to keep healthy snacks with us wherever and whenever we leave home. Keeping our blood sugar even with some healthy protein based snacks will fuel us for all the tasks on our daily list. Holiday visiting can also have us eating at unusual hours that our bodies are not used to, along with partaking of foods and beverages that we don’t regularly consume. It’s best not to let yourself get too overly hungry while waiting to eat at a gathering. Having your own snacks available can stave off blood sugar lows that drop your energy and ruin your mood.

The next simple thing that we can do to keep our energy and our mood where we want them is to bring along some digestive enzymes to handle those little extras that we don’t generally eat – perhaps a second or third helping that is so very tasty but our stomach didn’t really ask for - or perhaps a dessert or two or three. There are also some wonderful natural products that help support the liver if beer, wine or fancy cocktails are on the menu. If you haven’t tried any of these natural herbs or supplements that assist the liver in processing alcoholic beverages, you’ll be pleasantly surprised at just how well they work.

We all know that when we are hungry, have digestive stresses or just don’t feel well physically, it is challenging to keep a good mood. There is a myriad of research now showing the connection between an imbalance in the gut flora that goes along with any digestive issues and how our brain functions. This gut-brain relationship is pivotal for our mood. If the serotonin-dopamine balance in the brain is imbalanced, so is our mood. When our mood is good, it is so very much easier to handle all the little details of life, including those that involve challenging situations or difficult people.

A bit of forethought with properly fueling your body can pay big dividends with your overall enjoyment of the season.

Dawn Dolan, MA, ACN has been a practitioner of Jin Shin Jyutsu since 1990 and of Acupoint Integrative Testing since 2004, a specialized modality developed by a microbiologist for ascertaining nutritional needs, boosting immune function and balancing hormones. She is an advocate for integrative healthcare, consulting with medical doctors, chiropractors, acupuncturists, psychotherapists, body workers, massage therapists and other healthcare professionals. She can be reached by email at office@rejuvandwellbeing.com.