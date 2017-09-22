Health of the planet: What we do as individuals

By: George Malkemus

The Wealth Of Health

In the past three articles, I have been discussing the health of the planet. The first article was a recap of the status of global warming 11 years ago from Al Gore’s “An Inconvenient Truth”. The second article discussed the continued and accelerated stressful changes that have been happening to the planet with rapidly increasing world population and global warming through fossil fuel burning. Recent superstorms, Irma and Harvey emphasize an increasing rate of disasters. The third article discussed the positive technological changes and positive political changes that have happened recently that can change the current direction away from human destruction, most notably solar energy and the Paris Climate Agreement. This article will discuss some of the things that we can do on an individual level.

Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE)

Make your home more energy efficient with insulation, double pane windows, upgraded energy efficient heating and solar roof panels. Have an energy assessment. Sonoma County has an Energy Independence Program. The program is designed to assist property owners and tenants to find the information, resources, rebates, contractors and financing that fits their situation. Check out their website: sonomacountyenergy.org

Eight years ago, I used their PACE Financing for electric solar panels on my roof. It provides Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) financing to property owners for energy efficiency, renewable generation and water conservation upgrades, payable back to the county through the owner’s property tax bill.

Insulation, double pane windows, efficient heating

Recently, I upgraded my mother’s old house in the L section. She passed away 10 years ago and it had been rented out to friends of the family. In June, they purchased and moved into a new energy efficient home across from the university along the Expressway. My mother’s house was cheaply built by Condiotti with 3/8’s siding, no insulation or moisture barrier, single pane aluminum windows and a 50-year-old, inefficient attic heater. The electric bill had been well over $400 a month.

The remodel included new 5/8’s siding, with insulation, moisture barrier, new vinyl double pane windows and siding, doors, a new 98 percent efficient heater with ducts extending into the far side of the rooms. Condiotti had the heater vents just extended a few feet into each room, so there was poor air flow and little heat into each room of the house, causing mold growth on the far walls. My son Sam, his wife Marina and grandsons, Ocean and Arthur will be moving in this week. I expect the new electric bill to be well under $100 a month even in the winter months.

During this past hot spell, it remained cool in the house, compared to unbearable heat outside. On the hottest day, it was 75 degrees inside and 108 outside. Before insulation and double pane windows, the heat inside became even worse than the outside temperature. This summer many people in our area were getting air conditioning and adding to the energy consumption problem, when insulation and double pane windows would have been the better investment.

Solar and electric vehicles

Have solar placed on your roof or yard. I had solar panels placed eight years ago and have saved dramatically on electricity. The electric bill is averaged over the entire year and my worst year cost was only $150 for the entire year. And that includes charging an electric generated car for everyday use. I purchased a Chevy Volt in 2011 which is plugged in every night. Now electric panels are more efficient and cheaper. And the current Chevy Volts are less expensive and can travel much farther on a single charge.

So next purchase, buy an electric car or a hybrid. Support a massive change happening towards energy efficient transportation. Reduce the number of miles you drive by walking, biking, carpooling or taking mass transit.

I am fortunate to live only four miles from my office and have been cycling to work since the 90’s. This has given me daily maintenance exercise as well as saved energy. Electric assist bicycles are now available, which allow riders to pedal at their own need level for much longer distances. It especially helps uphill. The bikes have rechargeable batteries.

Conserve energy

Purchase energy efficient appliances. Conserve hot water. You can cut energy use by setting your water heater to no higher than 120-degree F. Take showers rather than baths and install efficient aerating shower-heads. Save energy by running full loads in your dishwasher and washing machine. Use the cool or warm setting rather than the hot. When you have time, use a clothesline to dry your clothes. About 10 years ago, I began hanging my clothes to dry outside when clear and inside when wet outside. I have enjoyed air fresh clothes and a much lower energy bill. Sometimes, particularly in the winter, when the clothes are not totally dry, then only a short time in the drier is needed.

Buy local, recycle and compost

Buy less. Buy things that last and then decompose. Plastic items take millions of years to decompose, whereas wood based products, paper and cardboard decompose rapidly. Use refillable water bottles rather than one-use, plastic drinking bottles. Reuse and recycle as much as possible, we have become a use and throw-away society. Try to buy items that will last and are fixable, plus are decomposable or recyclable.

Buy local products and produce [or grow your own] as much as possible. Use local eggs or raise your own chickens. The further a product travels, the more energy is used. I am a member of a local CSA or community shared agriculture, Laguna Farm and receive local or traded healthy organic produce every week. There are numerous similar programs throughout our county.

Eat ‘ugly food’. About one-third of all food never makes it from the farm to the table in western cultures even though the food is healthy because of our visional ideal of the perfect produce. Compost kitchen scraps and paper. I have a worm bin, which produces more than a cubic yard of rich soil every year. All kitchen scraps including egg shells and small bits of paper and cardboard and all tissues and toilet rolls decompose in the bin. Just adding water and a little mixing for oxygen keeps aerobic bacteria and worms healthy and the air fresh and clean. Only meat products are not added, even though they decompose, because they draw ants and flies.

Eat healthy - eat less meat

Ideally for the planet, we should all be vegans. Our societies’ heavy meat diet is not sustainable. So start by eating less meat, especially beef for individual health and planet health. This is the hardest for me. My whole life I have been a heavy meat eater, but I am working on changing - by reducing my meat consumption, especially beef, which is the most unsustainable meat source for production and using vast amount of energy and water. People are concerned about proteins in the diet. But there is plenty of protein with beans, greens and nuts for a healthy diet.

Select ‘green’ fish recommended by the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch. Download their Seafood Watch app for iPhone and Android phones to make it easy to choose sustainable seafood.

Diets around the world feature insects for protein, yet bugs on the menu make American stomachs turn. It is time to expand our palates. Insects are packed with easily usable proteins and nutrients. Humans can digest about 80 percent of an insect compared to only 50 percent of chicken, beef or pork. And bug protein compared to beef uses 10 times less land and water for production. So ants, termites, beetles or mealworms anyone?

Support political representatives that support positive change

Finally, most important, support political representatives that commit to converting to 100 percent renewable energy and working to keep remaining fossil fuels in the ground. On the local, regional, state, federal and world level, we need to give our support with voice, vote and the individual choices we make.

Enjoy Life and Keep Smiling!

George Malkemus has a Family and Cosmetic Dental Practice in Rohnert Park at 2 Padre Parkway, Suite 200. #585-8595 info@malkemusdds.com