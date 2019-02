With a big leap, Sumari Jones, a junior at Rancho Cotate High School and member of the boys’ varsity basketball team throws the ball to a teammate during their game against Healdsburg High School. The teams played against each other at Healdsburg HS Fri., Jan. 25. The teams had battled earlier in the month with Rancho defeating Healdsburg 49-45, this time they weren't so lucky, Healdsburg took the win 65-43. Rancho has two more games before playoffs begin.

Photo by Jane Peleti