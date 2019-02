As is evidenced in the picture of Hound Dylan Hayman on the back of Cougar James Parker, Healdsburg was all over Rancho in their matchup last Fri. The Hounds hit 3 pointers after 3 pointers, but despite the Hounds’ clear height advantage the Cougars stayed focused scoring several points with layups, as did Parker just after this picture, which was no easy task. The Hounds won the game 65 to the Cougars’ 43.

Photo by Robert Grant