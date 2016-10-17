Hawaiian luau Saturday at Penngrove Park

Penngrove Park will host a Hawaiian luau on Sept. 10 with social time starting at 4:30 and dinner at 6 p.m. There will be authentic Hawaiian style food with games, music and featuring Hawaiian dancers. Raffle tickets are being sold for six days and nights for two in a one-bedroom condo in Hawaii, and a roundtrip flight and will also include a rental car. The winner does not need to be present. Raffle tickets are $10 each or six for $50. Pre-sale tickets may be purchased at JavAmore Café and are $25 for adults, $10 for children 6-12 and under five years free. All profits are used to improve and maintain Penngrove Park. This event is sponsored by the Penngrove Social Firemen.