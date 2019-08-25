Get your hula on for the 10th annual Hawaiian Luau, Penngrove Style Sat., Sept. 7, at Penngrove Park, 11800 Main Street. Mai Tai hour starts at 1 p.m., with dinner at 3 p.m. Island dress is encouraged. Penngrove Social Firemen’s talented volunteer chefs will serve kalua pork, yams, Hawaiian Rice, Asian salad, Hawaiian chicken and dessert. The entertainment is by Taimalietane Islands of Polynesia troupe. Enter a drawing for a Hawaiian vacation for two, The six-day, five-night trip for two at Honua Kai Resort Hotel in Kaanapali, Maui. Air and car are included. Raffle tickets are $10 each or 6 for $50. Proceeds help the non-profit Penngrove Social Firemen to maintain and improve Penngrove Park and Clubhouse.

Penngrove Social Firemen was formed more than 50 years ago to support the community. The non-profit group owns and maintains the Penngrove Park and Penngrove Community Clubhouse for the enjoyment of all. By reservation, tickets are $25; $10 children ages 6 -12, by pre-sale at JavAmore Cafe, 10101 Main St., Penngrove, or call 707-794-1516 to charge tickets by phone. Tickets available online at https://penngroveluau.brownpapertickets.com Limited tickets available at the door. See more at www.penngrovesocialfiremen.org .