Award winning Hawaiian musician Faith Ako & Friends present “A White Christmas Evening” – Hawaiian music and Hālau Hula Nā Pua O Ka La'akea Dancers at the Mystic Theatre in Petaluma, located at 21 Petaluma Blvd. North. Enjoy a few hours of Hawaiian Christmas songs, hula and jingle bell rock.

Doors open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $22.

For more information, go to www.mystictheatre.com.