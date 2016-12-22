Having a few laughs with my nosy neighbors

By: Bill Hanson

The Sportsmen's Report

One thing we can all love about 2016 is the return of the rains.

Although it is fading from memory, the drought had become a sharp reminder of how fragile we become when nature is on a rampage.

I live among senior citizens. I am one. Seniors seem to enjoy looking out the window and “calling the police” on each other. I guess if I spent all day sleeping or watching Jerry Springer reruns I would go a little batty myself.

The year before last, when there was no end in sight for the drought, people were encouraged to report water abusers – in other words, rat out your neighbors.

If you were standing in the driveway with a hose, there didn’t have to be anything coming out of it, you would hear from the block captain.

Ours is retired Major Henry Fluggle. Henry is a nice enough fellow unless he is dressing down the troops.

On such occasions he wears a WWI steel helmet he painted white; it has a wide brim and a chin strap.

One day I noticed Agnes Darling (not her real name) peeking out her window. She is a tiny widow who could live in a travel trailer and still have too much room…very tiny.

That morning I filled a five-gallon bucket with used shower water.

I made sure Agnes was keeping an eye on things by peeking out my own window. I’m becoming one of them! I opened the garage door and put the dry hose in the bucket and pretended to turn the water on. Then I dumped it on the driveway.

I noticed her curtains moved as she scurried over to make the phone call.

Henry showed up less than an hour later, right in the middle of “The Price is Right.” He was on a mission.

“Now William, we’ve talked about water wasters at all the meetings,” he said. “There is a drought on you know! I had a report of you pouring gallons of water on the driveway in complete disregard of the regulations. What do you have to say for yourself?”

I replied, “Well Henry, you know I wouldn’t waste clean water. What I poured out this morning was used shower water. I did it to entertain Agnes across the street. Don’t turn around and stare at her, she is watching us. I’m sorry you had to come down the block and waste time, but I couldn’t help myself.”

Henry gave me a penetrating stare through rheumy eyes to see if I was telling the truth. He broke into a wide grin…he was on board. “OK Henry, let’s have some fun, pretend to take a swing at me.

He gave me a round house shot that was surprisingly quick, I fell back on the hedge behind me.

I said, “Thanks Henry, now stomp home, we can talk later.” His face was red, from trying to keep from bursting out in laughter.

Henry is all right. Agnes was gone. Too bad, it was a great performance.

I was still puttering in the garage when a real police car came by.

The officer was just a bit older than my grandson. Agnes was at her post behind the curtain. The officer talked to me in the garage. I explained to him what Henry and I had done and we shared a laugh.

Then I showed him my latest rock finds, some excellent petrified wood from Nevada. I apologized for wasting his time.

He said there was nothing going anyway and waved goodbye.

When he was back in the patrol car he picked up his cell phone and Agnes’ curtain fell back into place as she answered the phone. It is possible to find fun outside in the midst of despair.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Sonoma County Mycological Association. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.