January 9, 2019
Haute Flash takes the stage

January 4, 2019

Thanks to Measure Y voter approval, activities and performances by varied and unique artists can take place at the branches of the Sonoma County Library. Jan Kahdemas on the Guitar, Karol Kopley on the Accordion, Rhonda Berney on the Mandolin and Chris Finn on the base comprised the “Haute Flash Quartet”. Known for their Gypsy Jazz, French Musette Waltzes, American swing and more, they performed songs such as “Bei Mir Bist DU Shen”, “Sway” and discussed the musical influences of Jean Reinhardt stage name Django Reinhardt, a Belgian-born Romani-French jazz guitarist and composer.

Photo by Robert Grant