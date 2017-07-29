Saturday night, July 29, you will see the Harley Davidson American Flat Track Championship race return to Calistoga Fairgrounds for the first time since 2014. The fairgrounds were being used in 2015 for evacuees of the Lake County fire disaster and the race was cancelled. July 29, both the AFT Singles and AFT Twins will race on the Half Mile banked dirt track. As of this race Jared Mees #9 leads the seasons point championship with an 8-point lead over last year’s champion Bryan Smith. #9 Jared Mees leads #2 Kenny Coolbeth through turn 4 at the Calistoga Fairgrounds in 2014.

Photo by Cliff Mills