Happy Birthday Gavin

Kids & Pets
May 6, 2017
Kids at Rancho softball game Thomas Page Lifeskill Awards for month of April Hahn Lifeskill Awards (Kindergarten thru 2nd grade) Hahn Lifeskill Awards 3rd thru 5th grade John Reed Citizens of the week Monte Vista Student Builders Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders Dancing in the bubbles is fun All About Pets -Working at the shelter John Reed Citizen of the week Winners for April 25, 2017 Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill award winners for March 8 Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of April 24 College choices at Waldo Happy Birthday Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for March 7 Join our team Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill Award winners for March 1 Monte Vista Student Builders for April 25 Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Feb. 28 Evergreen’s Cast A performed Alice in Wonder Land John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for March 7 Evergreen Elementary First, Second, and Third Grade Lifeskill Are you ready when an emergency arises? Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners for April 13 Displaying fine art Monte Vista Elementary The 1st graders at University Elementary learn about birds Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Feb. 21 John Reed Citizen of the week winners for April 18 John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for Feb. 28 Penngrove Elementary Little ones are coming Evergreen Elementary Lifeskill Awards winners for March (4th-5th grades) Monte Vista Student Builders for April 18 Waldo Rohnert Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of Feb. 27 John Reed Elementary Monte Vista’s “The Ugly Duckling” Thomas Page Academy Lifeskill Awards for February Penngrove School’s Life Skill award for April 11, 2017 Hahn Elementary Intermediate Lifeskill Awards (3rd-5th grade) for February University Elementary School John Reed Citizens of the week-winners for April 11, 2017 Middle School Career Fair slated March 16 Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of April 10 Local students show off their talent Lawrence Jones Middle School University Elementary Life Skill Award recipients for the week of April 11 Local students to compete in Future Chefs on March 15 Waldo Rohnert Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of March 27 Monte Vista Student Builders for April 11, 2017 Honors for Zeidler Lawrence Jones Middle School A Happy Easter to All It’s imperative you keep tabs on your pet’s weight Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for March 28 Hahn Elementary Lifeskill Awards (Kindergarten-2nd grade) for March STEAM and Literacy standouts Dogs need at least 15 hours of sleep per day Hahn Elementary Lifeskill Awards (3rd-5th grade) for March Random act of kindness John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week winners for March 28 Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for April 4 Older animals prove hardest to adopt out Rabbit lovers must attend Sonoma County ‘Bunfest’ Thomas Page Academy Lifeskill Awards winners for March Hahn Elementary Lifeskill Awards (Kindergarten-2nd) for February Waldo Rohnert Intermediate Lifeskills Leaders for the week of April 3 Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Feb. 14 John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for April 4 Evergreen Elementary Lifeskill Award recipients (1st-3rd) for February Easter Bunny visits Fundemonium John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for Feb. 21 Animal shelter undergoes renovation Penngrove Elementary School Lifeskill Award winners for Feb. 15 University Elementary Lifeskill Award recipients for the week of Feb. 21 Whale watching an incredible experience John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for Feb. 14 Penngrove School Additional Lifeskill Award winners for Jan. 25 Tech Science Fair champ Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners for Jan. 25 Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Feb. 7 Penngrove School Lifeskill Award winners for Jan. 18 Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of Jan. 30 Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill Award winners for Feb. 8 Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Jan. 31 Allowing older pets to leave with dignity Positive message at University Elementary Hahn Elementary Lifeskill Awards for January (Kindergarten-2nd grade) Hahn Elementary (3rd-5th grade) Lifeskill Awards for January Here’s a story about three dogs and three owners Fee increase at shelter was long overdue John Reed Elementary Citizen of the Week winners for Jan. 31 Happy Birthday Greylin Evergreen Elementary Lifeskill Award recipients for January (fifth grade) “Give Kids a Smile” event Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Jan. 31 John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week winners for Feb. 7 Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill Award winners for Feb. 1 Thomas Page Academy spelling bee winners Thomas Page Academy Lifeskill Awards for January John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for Jan. 24 Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of Feb. 6

Happy Birthday Gavin

May 5, 2017

Love - Mom and Dad!"