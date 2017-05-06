Happy Birthday Gavin

60F
Gallery
E-edition
Archives
Kids & Pets
May 6, 2017
Home
News
Education
RCHS 50th
Local
Police Logs
News Briefs
Community
History
Kids & Pets
Magnified
Event Calendar
Letters
Obituaries
Rohnert Park-Cotati Library
Sports
Youth Sports
Sonoma State
Rancho Cotate
Lawrence E. Jones
Sportsmens Report
Technology
Columns
Mickey Zeldes
Jud Snyder
Thomas D. Elias
George Malkemus
Scott Sheldon
Ken Weise
Julie Ann Soukoulis
Steven Campbell
Darrin Jenkins
Lifestyle
Engagement
Weddings
Birth Announcements
Entertainment
Home & Garden
Health
Homes
Business
Real Estate
Finance
More Stories
Kids at Rancho softball game
Thomas Page Lifeskill Awards for month of April
Hahn Lifeskill Awards (Kindergarten thru 2nd grade)
Hahn Lifeskill Awards 3rd thru 5th grade
John Reed Citizens of the week
Monte Vista Student Builders
Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders
Dancing in the bubbles is fun
All About Pets -Working at the shelter
John Reed Citizen of the week Winners for April 25, 2017
Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill award winners for March 8
Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of April 24
College choices at Waldo
Happy Birthday
Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for March 7
Join our team
Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill Award winners for March 1
Monte Vista Student Builders for April 25
Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Feb. 28
Evergreen’s Cast A performed Alice in Wonder Land
John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for March 7
Evergreen Elementary First, Second, and Third Grade Lifeskill
Are you ready when an emergency arises?
Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners for April 13
Displaying fine art
Monte Vista Elementary
The 1st graders at University Elementary learn about birds
Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Feb. 21
John Reed Citizen of the week winners for April 18
John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for Feb. 28
Penngrove Elementary
Little ones are coming
Evergreen Elementary Lifeskill Awards winners for March (4th-5th grades)
Monte Vista Student Builders for April 18
Waldo Rohnert Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of Feb. 27
John Reed Elementary
Monte Vista’s “The Ugly Duckling”
Thomas Page Academy Lifeskill Awards for February
Penngrove School’s Life Skill award for April 11, 2017
Hahn Elementary Intermediate Lifeskill Awards (3rd-5th grade) for February
University Elementary School
John Reed Citizens of the week-winners for April 11, 2017
Middle School Career Fair slated March 16
Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of April 10
Local students show off their talent
Lawrence Jones Middle School
University Elementary Life Skill Award recipients for the week of April 11
Local students to compete in Future Chefs on March 15
Waldo Rohnert Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of March 27
Monte Vista Student Builders for April 11, 2017
Honors for Zeidler
Lawrence Jones Middle School
A Happy Easter to All
It’s imperative you keep tabs on your pet’s weight
Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for March 28
Hahn Elementary Lifeskill Awards (Kindergarten-2nd grade) for March
STEAM and Literacy standouts
Dogs need at least 15 hours of sleep per day
Hahn Elementary Lifeskill Awards (3rd-5th grade) for March
Random act of kindness
John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week winners for March 28
Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for April 4
Older animals prove hardest to adopt out
Rabbit lovers must attend Sonoma County ‘Bunfest’
Thomas Page Academy Lifeskill Awards winners for March
Hahn Elementary Lifeskill Awards (Kindergarten-2nd) for February
Waldo Rohnert Intermediate Lifeskills Leaders for the week of April 3
Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Feb. 14
John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for April 4
Evergreen Elementary Lifeskill Award recipients (1st-3rd) for February
Easter Bunny visits Fundemonium
John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for Feb. 21
Animal shelter undergoes renovation
Penngrove Elementary School Lifeskill Award winners for Feb. 15
University Elementary Lifeskill Award recipients for the week of Feb. 21
Whale watching an incredible experience
John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for Feb. 14
Penngrove School Additional Lifeskill Award winners for Jan. 25
Tech Science Fair champ
Penngrove School Lifeskill award winners for Jan. 25
Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Feb. 7
Penngrove School Lifeskill Award winners for Jan. 18
Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of Jan. 30
Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill Award winners for Feb. 8
Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Jan. 31
Allowing older pets to leave with dignity
Positive message at University Elementary
Hahn Elementary Lifeskill Awards for January (Kindergarten-2nd grade)
Hahn Elementary (3rd-5th grade) Lifeskill Awards for January
Here’s a story about three dogs and three owners
Fee increase at shelter was long overdue
John Reed Elementary Citizen of the Week winners for Jan. 31
Happy Birthday Greylin
Evergreen Elementary Lifeskill Award recipients for January (fifth grade)
“Give Kids a Smile” event
Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Jan. 31
John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week winners for Feb. 7
Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill Award winners for Feb. 1
Thomas Page Academy spelling bee winners
Thomas Page Academy Lifeskill Awards for January
John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for Jan. 24
Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders for the week of Feb. 6
Happy Birthday Gavin
May 5, 2017
Love - Mom and Dad!"