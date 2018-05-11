Happy 99th birthday

By: Irene Hilsendager

Olwen Peterson was born April 19, 1919 in Northern England. She immigrated to San Francisco and enjoyed being in a Sunday School classroom where she would have a straight view to watch the San Francisco Seals playing at the Seals Stadium.

In 1941 she started teaching at Petaluma Junior High School and later went to Kenilworth High in Petaluma and after 10 years transferred to Rohnert Park Junior High School, which later became Mountain Shadows Middle School and is now Technology Middle School.

She retired from teaching in 1978 but several years later started volunteering at Friends of the Library and is still a busy figure among the stacks of books.