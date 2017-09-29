Happy 64th birthday The progress of a one-room nursery school

By: Irene Hilsendager

As you drive through Cotati you will see a barn-red painted building that sits on the corner of Henry and West Sierra Avenue called the Cotati-Rohnert Park Co-op Nursery School. As of the first week of September, the school celebrated its 64 years of being a haven for young children who keep coming back generationally.

Tiffany Clem says she has had siblings from many families. The clients are generally repeat customers. The co-op is a school where parents bolster each other with emotional and physical support.

Many parents will labor in the classrooms as a ”sweat equity” helping the children learn positive attitudes and social skills, which helps to reduce the child’s tuition.

Parents want to be part of their child’s education and the Cotati-Rohnert Park Nursery School provides all of this. The school uses the adage of “it takes a village to raise a child.”

Clem is a single parent with three children, one with autism and is the only teacher at the school for the last eight years. The school runs several shifts Mondays through Thursdays.

Tiffany said she used to have great help, namely Maureen Schmidt, who was the school’s professional teacher and director since 1995, but retired in 2012. So many parents help Tiffany at the co-op, be it food, monetary donations, fundraisers or just emotional support.

The school has been supported by individual donations, walk-a-thons, ice cream socials, dine and donates, Oliver’s special card, Amazon smiles, See’s candy and for many years, the co-op has provided security for the annual Cotati Accordion festival which after monies are divided among non-profit organizations, the school usually receives about $5,000.

The past several years the co-op has had huge expenses. The new playground that was installed cost a whopping $34,000 and when the electric and plumbing problems evolved, another $20,000 had to be taken out of the coffers. Clem says you have to learn how to save and budget; in December they will try to raise between three to four thousand dollars. Parents are very willing to give and help with fundraisers as they know that the school is a great learning environment for their children since the nursery has a play-based learning curriculum which equals fun for the ages two to five.

In 1953, the co-op was considered a unique concept in rural Sonoma County. Several mothers knew there was a great need for a preschool and therefore the co-op was formed. In 1958 the students at the school were invited by Charles Schulz to just drop by anytime they wished to meet the famous cartoonist. His hand-signed letter still resides in the school archives.

Dr. Roberts, who was a practitioner in town was in the process of building a duplex and agreed to let the school occupy the entire site. Dr. Roberts was so generous that in all the years the school was under his ownership he never charged the school any rent. In order to maintain the property, many parents did much of the work around the grounds to make improvements even to this day.

Dr. Roberts was killed in a car accident so the school was passed on to his wife who generously agreed to keep the site as a school. However after Mrs. Roberts passed away the future of the school site came into question.

During the 2002-2004 school year, plans were made to purchase the school. Throughout the history of the nursery school there have been some real guardian angels. We should all be thankful for the Roberts family’s generosity and for the past and present families who have put so much time and love into make the Cotati-Rohnert Park Co-op Nursery School into a wonderful place to learn.