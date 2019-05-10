By: Irene Hilsendager

The Color Run, also known as the happiest sprint on the planet, is a festival for healthiness, happiness and individuality. Did you know Lawrence Jones Middle School has a yearly color run? Last Fri. was a beautiful day for a run. The sun was shining brightly on the blacktop of the school yard amid blaring music. The over 800 students were swaying with the music and chattering like a flock of magpies that had just been released into midair.

As each grade entered the gym to pick up their color packet, Patricia Morphew, the campus supervisor and athletic director, would instruct where and what station they should sprint to and start opening their colored powdered bags.

The baggies are filled with baking soda, baking powder and a USDA approved coloring. The wind would shift directions and a cloud of colored dust settled over the students and anyone who happened to be close by.

Patricia wanted a fundraiser that would show happiness and be enjoyed by all of the students as well as the instructors and still raise funds for an after school sports program. Thus came the students’ fun color run.

The pupils would sell packets to raise money. $10 would give each student a color run T-shirt, sun glasses and a bag of colored powder. For an additional $15 a gift card would be included with the goodies. The more currency each student would bring in, the larger the end results.

Students of all sizes, tall, short and even some on crutches were laughing and throwing the colored pulverized dust on their friends while running, a close estimation of 1.4 miles, around the field and perimeter of Lawrence Jones Middle School, formerly called Creekside Middle School.