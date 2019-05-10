Hansel receives honorary doctorate

Sonoma State University will award Sonoma County businessman and philanthropist Henry Curtis Hansel with an honorary doctorate degree as part of Sonoma State’s 58th Commencement Ceremony at the Green Music Center’s Weill Hall this month.

Hansel’s degree will be conferred at the School of Arts and Humanities ceremony Sat., May 18 at 5 p.m. by California State University Chancellor Timothy White. Commencement ceremonies will be held throughout the day on May 18 and 19. Mr. Hansel, president of Hansel Auto Group and chair of the Green Music Center Board of Advisors, also will be recognized during the President’s Recognition Dinner Fri., May 10 at the Green Music Center’s Prelude restaurant.

“Henry is known and appreciated for cultivating a culture of generosity wherever he serves and for fostering deep connections within the community through a dedication to ‘giving back’ whenever the opportunity arises,” said Sonoma State President Judy K. Sakaki. “Sonoma State and the entire county have benefited tremendously from his leadership — especially his fervent dedication to helping Sonoma County recover from the destructive fires of October 2017.”

In the wake of the fires of 2017, Mr. Hansel further demonstrated his dedication to the region by serving on the board of Rebuild North Bay and traveling to Sacramento and Washington, D.C. with other local leaders to advocate on behalf of the rebuilding efforts in the area.

Mr. Hansel was nominated for this degree by Sonoma State in recognition of his leadership to Sonoma County and his advocacy, advice and support for the university. He was selected by the Board of Trustees of the California State University to receive an honorary degree of Doctor of Humane Letters.