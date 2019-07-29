Hanford Little League soars to victory

Sports
July 29, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Nine all-league players from RCHS softball team Rohnert Park All Stars out executed Drag racing at Sonoma RP Cal Ripken League preparing for busy month Regionals, here we come! Competition brings adults together 9U-Red vs River Park practice in the park Cal-Ripken Play-off games in ‘B’ Park Seawolves bow out in round 1 of NCAAs Credo Gryphon-NCS Champions Jones has gone for an off track excursion Rohnert Park defeats Nevada 10-0 Titans secure division win! Rancho Senior Varsity and Coach Hotaling Credo wins the NCS Division 6 semi-final 7-0 Cougars stumble in quarter-finals U12/60 places second in tournament Wait, I have it! “To be a Cougar, you have to have a heart of a Warrior” Technology High Vintage car racing takes over Sonoma Raceway U12 Boys - Rohnert Park Royals won first place in the Silver Division Big first inning leads U12 to win against Hayward Credo/Technology volley ball Cardenas makes good use of errors Honoring Tech High Lady Titans 24-hours of Lemons at Sonoma Raceway Technology High recognizes two senior players Muraki brothers lead River Park to win INDYCAR Showcase Honoring Tech High Lady Titans Phan, player of the year Rancho Cotate High School Rancho moves on to quarter finals Callinan Junior Racquetball players win National Championships Youth tennis camp is huge success Lacrosse holds free clinic Sept. 21 Advancing to the next round Anudokem leaps for the basket Technology High Cougars lose grip in final minutes Ing qualified Panthers trounce Cougars A collision bound to happen Not where I wanted it Warriors struggled during semi-finals Warriors and All Star Blue RC Girls’ basketball won invitational Herman soars RC Cougar fan facing surgery receives outpouring of support Heading for a goal Seschin and Curry watch with interest Scott goes up for a shot Roseland beats Tech High Titans Peninsula speeds past Resurrection Parking lot rally brings families together A nice tight race Nguyen shows thanks Worden lays it up Heart break for Cougars The girls received their pennant for their NBL Championship win!  Rancho graduate signs with Holy Names University Laughlin makes a diving save Senior night for the volleyball team RPSC kicks into action Excitement for new football season  Cougars triumph over Vikings Cougars overcome Pumas The Gryphon dominates the Eagles Worden is walk-off winner Move aside Man of Steel, we’ve got Ironman: Ironman triathlon returns to Sonoma County Getting it over the net Kuhlman watches the orb sail Lady Titan’s vs St. Helena Royals win bronze Cougar Ladies dominated Cougars stumble in overtime Winding up for an out Rancho ends losing streak Credo wins softball rematch SSU Equestrian wins third Going for a goal Misi ready for the big hit Great job Lady Titans Sandoval scores against Piner Roby goes high Wildcats beat Seawolves Rancho stumbles against Terra Linda Race to the stars Cougars pounce on Tigers Credo closes season with a win Hayes comes in first Titan’s vs. Anderson Valley Balint, pitcher for the U of Oregon signing autographs Ca. School for the Deaf wins 72-60 RP prepares for opening day Parker reaches for a basket Boys lacrosse played last home game Local playing with Ducks Northern California locals round out SCCA Championship Runoffs Rancho girls beat El Molino Shots don’t win the game SSU briefs Titans’ baseball: Learning respect for the game Game on home turf Vasquez digs in hard Cross country standouts Mata player of the match 8th Annual John’s march against Stomach Cancer Titans lose to Wildcats SSU Track and Field season opener 15 hits fuel SSUs 11 run victory SSU Smith blocks A world of difference Rancho plays last home game Scoring the final goal Tech High started a blaze Getting better all the time Cougars fought and lost hard Strong showing at Hornet Invitational Tech Titans: A Band of brothers and sisters Credo defeats Tech 15 to 3 Ranch boys and girls played mixed 39 years for championship Gryphons advance to semi-finals Seawolves place first Cougars clash with Cardinals Morie with determination Seniors being honored Rancho NBL Redwood Champions After the last game of the season Seawolves top Jacks in series final two games A much-needed win Cars and coffee at the Speedway O’Daniel makes it back Pumas defeat Cougars Credo out on the road next week Seawolves sweep over Cal State East Bay Backhanding very nicely Rancho Cotate defeats Santa Rosa A well-deserved win Credo over Tech, 8-1 Cougar win breaks 39-year dry spell Finished up with a win Tech High Seniors honored Tam defeats Cougars Tigers sweep it all! I am the leader of the pack Jaguars crush Cougars Cougars trounce Pumas Cougars score narrow win Exhibition match brings out the stars Cougars march toward playoffs Cougars finish season with a win Playing the last home game Seawolves earn team ethics and sportsmanship award Rancho beat Ross Valley Cronin is safe A solar car will be on the track Rain does not stop Credo softball Cougars shutout Eagles Cougar seniors wave farewell Cougars' winning streak continues Tomales defeats Tech High Coyotes bring down Titans Credo stumbles in overtime Gray battles to the hoop Racing begins March 9th Is the ball in there? Finding victory in defeat Tech High Reim swimming Tech baseball, a learning season Roseland Beats Tech High Cougars remain undefeated RCHS girls’ basketball team honored their seniors Cougars rain on Lobos’ parade First year gymnasts come in third Will I do it? Girls played last game Rancho alumnus signs with New York Red Bulls Wildcats beat Cougars Healdsburg takes the win Seniors were defeated by the staff Martinez has a powerful kick Hayman flips it up Oppenheim, Sarudiansky, Nudell Named All-PacWest Tech High doesn’t have enough steam Lambrecht puts on pressure SSU Sports Briefs Alfaro makes a hit

Hanford Little League soars to victory

  • Nalu Grace, of the Cal Ripken Hawaii 12/70 team, makes a base hit as Damien Ayala, catcher for the Hanford team gets ready to catch the ball. Hawaii and Hanford were in the championship game that was played Sat., July 20 at Benicia Park. Hanford defeated Hawaii 2-0. Rohnert Park hosted the All-Stars Regional tournament July 15-20. Photo by Jane Peleti

  • Colin Demers, of the Rohnert Park Cal Ripken 12/70 Blue All Star team, rounds the bases after hitting a double against Nevada Thurs., July 18 at Benicia Park. Nevada defeated Rohnert Park 10-0. Rohnert Park hosted the All-Stars Regional tournament July 15-20 at Benicia Park. Hanford and Hawaii were the two teams in the championship game and Hanford defeated Hawaii 2-0 to take home the championship. Photo by Jane Peleti

  • Rohnert Parks Police Chief, Timothy Mattos, throws out the first pitch prior to the Cal Ripken playoff game against Rohnert Park and Nevada Thurs., July 18. Nevada defeated Rohnert Park 10-0. Rohnert Park hosted the All-Stars Regional tournament July 15-20 at Benicia Park. Hanford and Hawaii were the two teams in the championship game and Hanford defeated Hawaii 2-0 to take home the championship. Photo by Jane Peleti

By: Paul Matli
July 26, 2019

Behind 5 and 2/3 innings of shutout baseball from Mason Soares, Hanford Little League were crowned champions of the 2019 12/70 West Regionals. Hanford broke through in the top of the sixth inning against Nanakuli, Hawaii flamethrower Damian Griffen. Tournament Most Valuable Player, Noah Gonzalez, hit a Griffen fastball up the middle for a two-run single and Hanford closed it out in the bottom of the frame and were crowned Champions.

This game was the last of what was an incredible week of baseball at Benicia Park. Rohnert Park Cal Ripken Little League hosted the tournament and received praised by both coaches after the game. Both coaches praised the conditions and the fact that all the games started on time. Though Rohnert Park didn’t win the tournament, it was still a banner week for the community.

 Colin Demers represented the Rohnert Park All Stars on the All-Tournament Team. This means he was one of the ten best players in the tournament. The All Tournament announcements happened after the game was completed. Three players from Hanford and three from Hawaii were on the team along with Demers and three others, while Gonzalez was named the Most Valuable Player.

The game between Nanakuli and Hanford was hotly contested. Both pitchers were extraordinary, the crowds were loud, and it had some controversy at the end. Hawaii’s coaching staff were not pleased with the umpires after the game and Head Coach Donald Kapaku felt his team was robbed by the umpires and had some choice words for them. 

“We never played to the best of our ability,” Kapaku said. “We had very bad calls that never go our way, but we can’t use that as an excuse.”

Meanwhile, on the Hanford side, Head Coach Rigo Tatalla was overcome with emotion. It was clear during the post-game how much this meant to him.

“It’s amazing and I just got overwhelmed and emotional,” Tatalla said. “Because my boys battled all week and played their hearts out, which is what I asked them to do walking into today.”

The boys certainly listened to Coach Tatalla. He was prouder of the pitching staff holding Hawaii’s lineup scoreless. Though his team got the big hit in the top of the inning, what made Tatalla so emotional was the six scoreless innings throw by his pitchers.

“Our ace Mason Soares has done an amazing job since day one,’ Tatalla said. “He was his stoic self, he didn’t get rattled when things got tense and he just did an amazing job, I’m so proud of him.”

For those in the community who follow the Little League World Series, they are aware that the teams play in Williamsport, Pennsylvania after winning their respective regional tournament. Tatallas’ Hanford team will travel to Branson, Missouri for the Cal Ripken Major70 World Series which starts Aug. 1 and concludes with the championship game Aug. 10.

As for what Tatalla hopes to accomplish in Missouri. It’s simple.

“The end game for Missouri just like it was here is go out and compete and let the wins take care of themselves. I tell the boys to give me 100 percent effort and play their hearts out and let the wins and losses take care of themselves.”