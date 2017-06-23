Hammonds drafted by Baltimore Orioles in 29th round

Former Sonoma State University baseball student-athlete Matt Hammonds has become the 45th player in the history of the SSU program to be selected in the Major-League Baseball First-Year Player Draft.

Hammonds, who spent four years at Sonoma State, was selected by the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday in the 29th round. He becomes the first SSU student-athlete drafted in 2017.

A left-handed pitcher from Anaheim Hills, Calif., Hammonds earned All-CCAA honors this year after going 4-2 with a 2.98 ERA. In a career that included 39 appearances, 30 of them starts, Hammonds was 10-5 with a 3.44 ERA and 111 strikeouts to just 43 walks.

Hammonds is the first SSU player to be drafted or signed by Baltimore in the history of the Sonoma State program.

The 2017 MLB First-Year Player Draft wraps up later today after the 40th round has completed. To access the MLB Draft Tracker, go to MLB.com.