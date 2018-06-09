Kids & Pets
June 9, 2018
Hahn Elementary School Lifeskill recipients for Pre-K thru 2nd grade for May

June 8, 2018

Amelia Pressley, Shane Machado, Ryan Nguyen, Nasyah Khathiya, Isabella Delgado, Ivan Aquino, Canton Pico, Kayla Romero Moreno, Michelle Piz Ornelas, Caiden Heibel, Helen Lay, Lua Feinne, Lyla White, Maliyah Rosel, Angelina Lopez, Sawyer Gritsch, Valentina Farias Contreras, Samera Vallejos, Brooke Montgomery, Renee Cole, Caleb Von Bima, Conner Busch, Eziah Brooke, Jaymee Kinnaird, Landon Holman, Tatiana Griffiths, Alex Donis, Sergio Barragan Cabrera, Yasmine Rasheed, Isaac Ochoa and Kamia Hill.

