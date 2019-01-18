Guys can cook too! History-2010

By: Irene Hilsendager

The 12th Annual “Guys can cook too!” was again a huge success that benefited the local projects of the Rotary Club of Sebastopol Sunrise.

The Rotary Club has hosted a food and wine event since 1998. Getting the guys together to cook for their wives originally started it all. This event became so popular, it turned into an annual cook-off for gals as well as professional and celebrity chefs and wineries.

This large fun-filled event included wine tasting from premier Sonoma County wineries and included a chance to taste food from every table in the large hall.

“Guys can cook too” attracts attendees from all over Sonoma County and into the northern regions of California. A gentleman from New York showed up to taste the many wines as were a couple from Chile.

Past attendance has been well over 1,000 guests; however, at press time no firm figures for the 2010 event were available.

The Santa Rosa Junior College’s agricultural pleasant pavilion was the perfect setting for this event. It was a bit windy but when the golden setting sun peeked into the windows of the pavilion, it looked tremendously beautiful. Raffle tickets were being sold with an extremely large number of winners and everybody was trying the many tasty morsels of food set out to munch on food and sip the different wines paired up with the foods. It all ended robustly with a live and boisterous auction. The band was outstanding; too bad there wasn’t room for dancing.

The appetizer winners were Chefs Chris JAOnes and Matt Melchion for their yummy Bacon Jam BLTs, the side winners were Chefs Thomas Lanning and Brian Rankin for the Swine Country Puerco Magnifico. The dessert winners were Chefs Pam Albritton and Teri Lawrence with their mouth- watering Almond Toffee Crunch and the overall winners were Chefs Steve Ryan and Jane with the Steve’s World famous BBQ Turkey. Everyone received monetary prizes and silver bowls. And the best-decorated booth receiving an interior design award went to the Soup Kitchen with Chefs Marc and Debbie Kusich.

All proceeds from this event were donated directly back to the community through a grants process.

