Gun safety at SW hunter safety

By: Bill Hanson

Sportsman's Report

Early spring is the time to think and prepare for deer season. Are you too busy smelling the apple blossoms? Late May is the deadline for submitting your application for premium deer hunt zones. The idea is for you to put it in not just because you may get drawn, but that you get one point for next year’s drawing. The points accumulate each year until you are drawn for that special hunt you’ve dreamed of. To apply you must be a registered hunter, meaning you have or have had a hunting license. To get a hunting license you must first take the California Hunter Safety course. There are courses throughout the state, even locally, you must get on the schedule right away to make the drawing.

For details you can go to the state web site for hunting and fishing: https://www.wildlife.ca.gov/Hunter-Education. While there, look through the many resources available to the modern hunter.

You will find things like tips on how to stalk specific species and places to legally hunt. Here is a hint, there is a massive public hunting area within an hour’s drive of Rohnert Park, there is a small shooting range there also, to sharpen your skills or just to ‘plink’. Go to the BLM web site and enter Cow Mountain for details.

Consider joining the Sonoma County Shooters Association. Their stated purpose is to organize and run shooting events in Sonoma County. The club does not own or operate a gun range. Their web site: https://www.sonomashooting.org/scsa.html

•Always remember the four cardinal rules of gun safety:

•All guns are always loaded.

•Never let the muzzle cover (aim at) anything you are not willing to destroy.

•Keep your finger off the trigger until your sights are on the target.

•Be sure of your target and what is beyond it.

Numbers two and three are the most common mistakes I find with new hunters. Perhaps we could pin it to the safety orange caps of all the other hunters in the group.

During a Q and A with the ever helpful Harley Leiperz at the Sportsman’s Warehouse in Rohnert Park she mentioned the “Events” page which outlines the following:

Handgun Familiarization and Safety Course - Hunting - Rohnert Park

Saturday, April. 21 from 10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the Rohnert Park location unless otherwise specified.

Come down to Sportsman’s Warehouse to learn about handguns and the safe way to handle them. This course is open to men and women ages 16 and up. The professional staff from Golden State Protective Services will be teaching it. Contact Jared Jimenez Tel.: 707-585-15. A note, this is not an official ‘hunter safety’ course as outlined in the DFW regulations.

With just enough time to run over to the IN-N-OUT, the next class begins at 1 p.m.

Fishing 101 - Saturday, April. 21 from 1 – 2 p.m. at the Rohnert Park location unless otherwise specified.

Come down to the Fishing department and learn how to fish! We are showing what gear to use for certain fish. We also have some tips and tricks for areas near you. Contact Information Jim Hadley Tel.: 7075851500

The store web site is not easy to find, you search the main corporate web site for ‘store locator’ then drill down to the details, etc., etc. For a one-step process go to their Facebook site.; Sportsman’s Warehouse Rohnert Park.

Bill Hanson is a Sonoma County native and a lifelong sportsman. He is the former president of the Mycological Society. Look for his column in The Community Voice each week.