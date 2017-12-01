Guests enjoy a Rotary sponsored Thanksgiving meal

By: Irene Hilsendager

On Thanksgiving Day, the sun was shining brightly with a little nip in the air with around 30 volunteers bustling in the Rohnert Park Senior Center setting up tables and chairs and checking the many containers of food being carted in by the Sally Tomatoes’ crew.

Soon guests were lining up at the entrance to the dining room eagerly waiting for the doors to be opened.

Around 11 a.m. over 60 (ending with over 200) guests streamed in to stand and wait for the servers to start dishing up the aromatic foods from the containers that were sitting side by side on the tables.

Volunteers were seating the people that were in wheelchairs and walkers. Most of the guests were from the local area close to the senior center although some mentioned they came from San Francisco or Petaluma.

Many more were expected due to the October fire storm, but were told that Sebastopol, Santa Rosa and Sonoma all had held Thanksgiving dinners the day before.

While chatting with the many appreciative guests, many mentioned that they were veterans; in fact, five women were proud to be veterans serving their country and a few gentlemen also told of their time in the wars and what branches they belonged to.

The Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati and on behalf of the City of Rohnert Park many thanks to all who came to eat and to the many volunteers that gave up part of their day to make sure a meal was ready and served to those who needed a nice warm meal and companionship.