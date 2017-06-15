Local
June 15, 2017
Ground breaking near SSU

  • Bert Whitaker, Supervisor David Rabbitt, Vice Mayor Pam Stafford, Rohnert Park Mayor Jake Mackenzie, Supervisor Susan Gorin, Supervisor Shirlee Zane and Bill Keene were on hand for the official ground-breaking ceremony for the trail to Crane Creek Regional Park. The new trail will make it possible to walk or ride a bicycle from Commerce Blvd, past Sonoma State, across Petaluma Hill Road all the way to the park. Robert Grant

Last Thursday many elected officials, Rohnert Park City staff and employees from the County of Sonoma were gathered to break ground on a new section of the Copeland Creek path. 

The trail is a three-phase, multi-year effort between the City of Rohnert Park, the County of Sonoma and Sonoma State University to connect Rohnert Park’s existing Copeland Creek Path with a trail all the way to reach Crane Creek Regional Park.

The first phase of the trail is a water tank service road that is being built by the City of Rohnert Park which is planned for completion by the summer of 2018. The 0.5-mile road will jump start the implementation of the remaining segments of the trail, including a multi-use path toward Crane Creek Regional Park to the east and will connect paths on the Sonoma State University campus to the west. The result will be a continuous desirable recreational feature serving the Rohnert Park and Sonoma State University communities and provide access to Sonoma County’s open space and park assets.