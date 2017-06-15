Ground breaking near SSU

Last Thursday many elected officials, Rohnert Park City staff and employees from the County of Sonoma were gathered to break ground on a new section of the Copeland Creek path.

The trail is a three-phase, multi-year effort between the City of Rohnert Park, the County of Sonoma and Sonoma State University to connect Rohnert Park’s existing Copeland Creek Path with a trail all the way to reach Crane Creek Regional Park.

The first phase of the trail is a water tank service road that is being built by the City of Rohnert Park which is planned for completion by the summer of 2018. The 0.5-mile road will jump start the implementation of the remaining segments of the trail, including a multi-use path toward Crane Creek Regional Park to the east and will connect paths on the Sonoma State University campus to the west. The result will be a continuous desirable recreational feature serving the Rohnert Park and Sonoma State University communities and provide access to Sonoma County’s open space and park assets.