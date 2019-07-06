Grieving for whales

Poets Elizabeth Herron and Larry Robinson are hosting a free gathering to reflect on the recent standings of gray whales along the coast. Psychotherapist Francis Weller will facilitate a grieving ceremony in the healing power of a ritual. Raise awareness about the impacts of climate change on the marine environment. People of all ages and dogs on a leash are welcome to attend. Come and enjoy this event Sat., July 20 from 9 to 11 a.m. at Dillon Beach, O Cliff St., Dillon Beach. There will be a $10 parking fee.