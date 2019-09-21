Gregory A. Beedon, of Santa Rosa, Ca. passed away at home on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at age 71. He was born on July 11, 1948 in Burbank, California, the only son of Donald and Julia Beedon and older brother to Kimberly. He was raised in the San Fernando Valley in the town of North Hollywood.

He met his wife, Barbara Hovore, at San Fernando Valley State College (now Cal State Northridge) where he received a BA in Fine Arts, Photography. He and Barbara married in 1973 and together they had one child, Tristan. After graduating, Greg and Barbara moved to Wilson, Kansas. Greg worked for his uncle, at George Eschbaugh Advertising, where he learned the printing business, with an emphasis on silkscreen printing. After two years in Kansas, Greg and Barbara moved to San Francisco and have been in the Bay Area ever since. Greg worked in advertising, and graphic arts, before getting into sales, working for Velvetone-Gallagher Printing.

His son Tristan was born in 1979, and six years later Greg and Barbara opened a restaurant in Sonoma called TJ’s Sonoma Grill and Bakery (named after their son). Greg later became General Manager at Chevy’s in Santa Rosa, then went on to work for Port Stockton and Sysco Food Service companies, in the position of Sales Manager for over 10 years.

Many know Greg from Signarama Rohnert Park, that he opened in 2004 and closed in 2014. In his last year he worked with Proforma and The Community Voice. He was very involved in the community as a participating member of the Rotary Club of Rohnert Park-Cotati, the Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce and the SCOOP Club. Greg was outgoing, kind-hearted and generous. He loved helping others and had a soft spot for nonprofits. He will be greatly missed.

Greg is survived by his wife Barbara, son Tristan, mother Julia and sister Kimberly. He also has three grandchildren, Ethan, age 11, Raizel, age 7, and Mira, age 2. A celebration of life will be planned for a future date. Condolences can be sent to 2308 Viggo Way, Santa Rosa CA 95403.