Greetings from RCHS Principal Amie Carter

By: Amie Carter

To the Rancho Cotate High School Community,

It is my great honor to extend an open invitation to join us in commemorating fifty years of Rancho Cotate High School history. Our yearlong celebration promises to be one of the most vibrant events in the history of our high school and will bring the Rancho Cotate community together like never before. In recognition of this anniversary we are inviting all present and former students and employees to join us at our community events.

Since our founding in 1967, we have grown and evolved through the decades, undergoing many significant changes; however, enduring common threads still weave their way through our history and bind us. These threads include our unwavering commitment to academic excellence, our distinct sense of community, our robust athletics, and our commitment to inspire lives of leadership and service.

The theme of our fiftieth year is “One Dream, One Team”. This theme expresses our united and continued commitment as an academic community to providing a high-quality education to our diverse student body. We meet this commitment by providing a challenging curriculum, quality teachers, and an atmosphere that emphasizes communication and cooperation. Together, these elements create a safe and engaging learning environment in which all students can excel. Our theme also encompasses our role as an integral part of Rohnert Park and Cotati history—unitedly serving a thriving, caring, and historically rich community which has shaped our past and continues to inspire our future.

It is a great honor to serve as Rancho Cotate’s principal as we mark our fifty years. But it is you—our community, students, alumni, faculty, staff, parents, donors and friends—who have made Rancho Cotate the outstanding school it is today. And as a community, we collectively carry the responsibility of supporting this beloved school into its centennial year. Please join me in celebrating this remarkable place, its steadfast mission, and most importantly the dedicated teachers, staff, students, volunteers, and community who have made Rancho Cotate High School, the school that it is today.

Go Cougars!

Amie Carter, M.A, M.Ed., Principal

Rancho Cotate High School