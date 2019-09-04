Green Music Center presents its annual fundraising event

Sonoma State University’s Green Music Center will host an evening inspired by the swing era, hot jazz and a cozy nightclub Sat., Sept. 14. This swinging soirée will feature jazz singer Catherine Russell, dinner and refreshments, cocktails and dancing.

Proceeds for the event will benefit The Green Music Center’s mission to present the most compelling artists of our time, investigate ideas, and to provide access to diverse artistic experiences that educate, connect and inspire Sonoma State University and neighboring North Bay communities.

Catherine Russell is that rarest of entities – a genuine jazz and blues singer – who can sing virtually anything. With an oﬀ-the-beaten-path song selection, sparkling acoustic swing and a stunning vocal approach, Catherine is one of the greatest interpreters and performers of American Popular Song. Following her performance in the Green Music Center’s Weill Hall, guests will proceed outside to Trione Courtyard for cocktails, refreshments, and dancing under the stars. An optional on-site dinner at Prelude Restaurant and Bar will precede the concert, with cuisine provided by Sonoma Cutrer’s Chef Kevin Markey.

$125 / person, reception, concert, and party, 7 p.m., reception, 8 p.m. concert, party, refreshments and dancing.

$1,000 / person, dinner, concert, and party, 5:30 p.m. reception and dinner, 8 p.m. concert with premium seating, party, refreshments and dancing

For tickets, call 707.664.4246 or visit us online at gmc.sonoma.edu.