Green Music Center becomes new home for annual Taste of Sonoma

Taste of Sonoma, the signature food and wine event of the annual multi-day Wine Country Weekend, is moving to Sonoma State University. The event will take place over two days instead of one at its new home, the Green Music Center, over Labor Day weekend.

The event draws some 6,000 people annually to sample local wines and foods, dance under the stars and meet winemakers at intimate lunches and dinners, according to Sonoma County Vintners, which organizes the event.

More than 200 wineries pour thousands of wines at the annual event, with over 60 local chefs preparing their most perfect pairings. Additionally, there is the opportunity to experience seminars and demonstrations that cover a wide range of topics from terroir to technique, as well as chef's tips and tricks. Taste of Sonoma is the wine event of the year, and it promises a day of fabulous wine, food, and fun.