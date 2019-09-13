Greater Farallones Marine sanctuary seeks Maritime Advisor

The Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary Advisory Council (the council) is currently recruiting for the Maritime Commercial Activities Seat Alternate. The council provides the Greater Farallones National Marine Sanctuary (the sanctuary) with advice and recommendations on management actions. The advisory council is composed of ten seats including community-at-large, Marin; community-at-large, San Francisco/San Mateo; community-at-large, Mendocino/Sonoma; conservation; education; maritime activities/commercial; maritime activities/recreational; research; commercial fishing; and youth. There are also five governmental seats representing the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, California Resources Agency, National Park Service, U.S. Coast Guard and NOAA Fisheries. The Council meets quarterly, with special meetings as needed.

Applications are due by 5 p.m. Sept. 30, 2019. Applications not received or postmarked by this time will not be considered. For more information, including a copy of the application, please contact Alayne Chappell, Advisory Council Coordinator, at alayne.chappell@noaa.gov.

Visit the sanctuary website for more information about the council: https://farallones.noaa.gov/manage/sac.html