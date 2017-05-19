Great turnout for RPPSOA pancake breakfast to help Project Grad

News
May 19, 2017
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Ex RP public safety officer pleads no contest to sex offenses Rancho 2017 top 20 Gabriella stole the show Town Hall meeting Sheriff's office releases details on SSU officer involved shooting A true celebration of ‘Cinco de Mayo’ Project Grad help in full swing Richard Crane Elementary School Suspect arrested after evading a Cotati Peace Officer Emiri Nomura awarded scholarship Shopping carts ran amok in Cotati last Saturday Ricardo Oliva receives ‘Coach of the year’ for the Northern District Sonoma State University equestrians jump with joy on their way to Kentucky Double Decker Lanes hosts the QubicaAMF Boys and Girl Club employee arrested for child endangerment Armed suspect arrested after resistance RP girl accosted while walking to school And they're off. . . Saddle Up and Ride Community quickly rallies for Project Grad Cotati opposes SB 618 Rohnert Park City Council to host Town Hall meeting on May 3 Graton Tribe makes good on payments Auto burglar arrested by Cotati Police A mission to help Engineering with Legos at the Ray Miller Community room RP man arrested for attempted murder Golf Course Drive Crossing concerns may delay SMART train ‘Quiet Zones’ A traditional dance of Japan Survey Says: Rohnert Park Residents Love City, but not Traffic RAFD names part-time fire chief Bunfest was hopping with bunny lovers Cotati delays vote on Valparaiso Two RP Parks getting upgrades Padre Town Center changes hands Local Tech High student chosen for Scholars program RP makes changes to city code for ADUs Treasurer for Rancho Cotate High Project Grad Arrested for Embezzlement RP man busted for possession of meth CRPUSD schools now a safe haven for immigrant students Man arrested for attempted murder A bit of Uganda Reilani Peleti RP to replace old trees Seventh-graders in local schools to be taught CPR Bunkers at Foxtail set for repairs RP man arrested on drug possession charges CRPUSD OKs two contracts Credo gets used to new digs at SMV Man busted for DUI after crashing into tree in RP New hands bring subtle changes to Sharing of the Green fundraiser Shameful time in history RP rejects new self-storage facilities Council amends UDSP Body of missing woman found KRCB garners huge windfall from FCC auction Missing Penngrove woman's body found in Marin County Nonn expected to sue CRPUSD Credo crew marches to new home The Voice enters into 25th year Cotati-reviews midyear budget A new look for SSU gym RP man reported missing Sonoma County to take a look at immigration issue Bomb scare closes RCHS RP to conduct survey Man arrested after high-speed chase through 3 cities Man gets 11 years in prison for RP knife attack Man who led chase into SF caught A crab feast at Community Center Taking a pie in her grill Cotati OKs water, sewer rate study RP votes to regulate vaping RP adds seven to public safety Cotati votes to host shopping cart race Defibrillators proving to be invaluable assets Artists ready for art show at library Corrections Suspected explosive device at RCHS Voice issues apology to school board, superintendent

Great turnout for RPPSOA pancake breakfast to help Project Grad

  • RPPSOA fund raiser to help Project Grad was a great success Jane Peleti

  • Maisie Miller, 3 waiting on a fire truck for her pancakes Irene Hilsendager

May 19, 2017

Sometime in April a dark shadow fell over the community when Project Graduation discovered their funds had been embezzled, and many high school seniors would not be enjoying the traditional night of fun and frivolity to mark their graduation.

The community would have to pool their resources and work hard to salvage the Project Graduation for the 2017 seniors, but they were up to the challenge.  

Thinking caps were put on, and many projects were brainstormed that would help bring happiness to the senior graduating classes.  The Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers teamed up with the school to throw a pancake breakfast where the proceeds from the tickets would go towards replacing the stolen funds. 

The Rohnert Park Public Safety Officers Association managed to put things together within three weeks, and May 13 was an exciting day with volunteers from diverse areas of the community coming together at around 6 a.m. to set up the tables and chairs, starting the big burners early to make the pancakes and keep the sausages warm. The sausages and some of the tables were generously donated by Sally Tomatoes. Soon, the driveway of the fire station was overflowing with residents that came to partake of the pancakes and sausages, baked goods, and raffle prizes. Most endearing were 2 beautiful hand painted fire helmets which were given by an anonymous donor.

Captain Jeff Nicks of the RPPD gave a pep talk, thanking everyone for being so supportive. He was amazed at the outpouring of moms and dads, local business people, and the parents of former graduates and current students. Donations were brought to the fire station, many of them as a way of saying “thank you” for all the good work the department was doing. Donations of food were and prizes were made, along with a beautiful hand crocheted blanket. Private citizens and rotary clubs pitched in to help out with money and volunteering, as well.

Nicks said the number of businesses he had to thank were almost too numerous to mention. But included: The City of Rohnert Park, Sonoma County Waste Management, and the Sonoma County Airport Express. 

Nicks added, “The community has proven that when adversity comes, we can overcome anything.” 

We have proven that we can take this incident and turn a negative into a positive.

The RPPSOA’s breakfast raised $27,714 and the Gofundme site after processing fees, showed a balance of $13,057.51. PayPal also showed $92.01 was donated. All links from the Gofundme and PayPal have been removed from the Project grad’s website.  The Project grad bank balance before the prior donations and any other collections is $30,746.35. The above amounts have totaled $71,609.87.  The Project grad organization wishes to thank each and everyone who helped in anyway. Your kindness has shown how a community can pull together.