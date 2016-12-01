Grav South part of a new local wave

By: Chris Chambers

With the “Jaded Toad” starting the phase, with Grav South having been open a few months and with Flagship Taproom opening last week and Bear Republic promising to open sometime in the spring, it’s safe to say that Cotati/Rohnert Park/Penngrove is part of the new wave of eating/drinking establishments.

Grav South has done a fantastic job of making their location clean, bright, interesting and enjoyable. Now “finding it” the first time takes some work. A friend had to call me and let me give him specific instructions as he said “I can see it but I don’t know how to get there.” Well not to worry, it really isn’t all that difficult after the first time!

You won’t have that much difficulty in deciding what to order because the menu is quite limited.

To its credit Grav South does indicate that it changes it often, depending upon what is in season and it does support the local establishments by having local goods (such as the bakery goods from “Full Circle Bakery” in Penngrove) and your choice of sausage sandwiches from Yanni’s, also in Penngrove.

There are six “pickings” listed (appetizers to you) and the entrees are labeled as “between or on top of delicious carbs” and there are five of those, but with four kinds of sausages, so it does give a little more variation and you can have a few varieties of toppings, too, and that does increase the options even more.

There are more beer options than food entrees (it is a brew pub after all) so you know where the emphasis happens to be.

Having tasted four of the offerings, I have no hesitation in saying they all were tasty and reasonably priced. The nachos for $5 (which had cheese, beans, salsa, sour cream and tri-tip) was a meal (along with a beer, of course.) The chili was quite good, and also made a meal (with a root beer this time) and the Ancho Beef Dip Sandwich with fries was as good as you will get most anywhere, although a little on the higher priced side at $14, which is the most expensive item. Most other items are between $5 and $10.

The Brie Apple Quesadilla was something I had not had before and although I won’t stop eating regular quesadillas, I had to admit it was better than it sounds.

The wait staff was attentive, helpful and answered any questions.

The pub can seat around 90 folks between tables and at the bar (and they do have one large communal table) and outside they have seating for another 20 or so.

The décor is minimalistic but pleasant and the windows allow for lots of light and an outdoors feel.

I would suggest you give it a try if you haven’t already. The same menu is also for dinner.

Grav South is located at 7950 Redwood Dr., No. 15, in Cotati. Call (707) 753-4198 for more information. Grav South is open Wednesday through Sunday from 11:30 a.m.-9 p.m.

Chris.chambers1969@yahoo.com invites your comments and/or suggestions. Do you have a restaurant you would like to see reviewed? If so, drop a line.