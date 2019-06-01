Government grant scams are on the rise. Scammers lure targets through ads (newspaper, email, text messages, and even by hacking into your friends’ social media accounts), claiming you’re eligible for a $25,000 grant for a $1,200 fee. Know that government agencies do not hand out “free” money and most government grants go to institutions following lengthy applications. Never pay money to receive money. Watch out for requests to wire money for upfront fees or taxes or requests for banking information for “deposits.”

Be a fraud fighter! If you can spot a scam, you can stop a scam. Call the AARP Fraud Watch Network Helpline at 1-877-908-3360 to report a scam or get help if you’ve fallen victim.