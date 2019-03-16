Grand opening at Acme Burger

The Cotati Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony for Acme Burger, 550 E. Cotati Ave. in Cotati. They also hosted a grand opening celebration last Sat., March 2.

Pictured from left to right representing the Cotati Chamber and City of Cotati are John Allred, Eric Meuse, Erin Armstrong, Mike Kashack, Todd Kniess (owner), Erika Heintz, Susan Kashack, Mayor John Dell’Osso, City Councilmember John Moore, City Councilmember Susan Harvey, Rick Minervini and Liz Derammelaere.

Photo courtesy of Dave Wasson