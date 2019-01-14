Governor Newsom commended on wildfire safety measures

Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, commended Gov. Gavin Newsom for a slate of new disaster prevention and preparedness measures that will build on recent legislation to protect Californians from the growing threat of wildfires.

“The governor and I have talked about wildfire safety and today’s actions show he is making it a priority,” Sen. Dodd said. “I look forward to working with him on these new safeguards.”

In his first full day in office, Gov. Newsom signed two executive orders to strengthen emergency preparedness and response. He vowed to build on last year’s Senate Bill 901, written by Sen. Dodd, allocating more money for things like better forest management, fuel reduction, the purchase of new fire engines and aircraft and an early warning system. He also said he would streamline the procurement process to acquire state-of-the art technology for wildfire prevention and safety.

Also, Gov. Newsom said he would begin appointments in the coming week to a Blue Ribbon Commission on wildfire safety created by SB 901.

“I commend Gov. Newsom for his sense of urgency on this important issue,” Sen. Dodd said. “He hit the ground running on making California a safer place.”