Gov. Brown signs bill to expand insurance relief for homeowners

Local
September 29, 2018
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Senator Dodd announces Child Passenger Safety week County targets un-permitted cannabis operations R. Haley heading to new job in San Diego County New law allows voters to track ballots Construction on Redwood Drive and Highway 116 Weaver says hello to the ‘friendly city’ Check point coming Sept. 15 Pamatmat honorary mayor of Cotati Coffee with a Cop Traffic collision in ‘A’ section leads to a DUI arrest Sonoma County Transportation and Public Works receives CAL FIRE Prevention Grant Checkpoint catches 7 charioteers Fire caused by big rig crash Outlook for RP economy looks good Smart safety tips for public transit riders Robbery suspect needs lessons in probation law Beautifying with boulders in RP Third pedestrian struck by SMART train Coffee with Cops at Cotati Coffee Company Cotati gives go-ahead for complex sewer extension City of RP hires expert to help with investigation of police practices Shooting for the stars: Rancho alumna joins Boeing Space Cotati Police & SSU Police 911 Dispatch Services unify 30th annual summer hog run Local 4th of July festivities Public auction in Cotati Rancho Adobe launches tax initiative for November ballot Schwartz enjoys lunch at RP Senior Center Cal Fire issues open burn suspension: Hot weather brings ban Cotati's National Night Out Celebrating National Night Out in our local cities Domestic violence case leads to vehicle pursuit Locals celebrate National Night Out World’s ugliest dog retires to Penngrove Come “Stuff the truck” for Sonoma County Wildlife Rescue Mountain lion sightings increase in Sonoma County A sea of flags wave proudly in the breeze Police Officer Wardle receives MADD award Unclear whether Chili’s data hack affected Rohnert Park location Stop in the name of the paw RP Dept. of Public Safety holds community meetings RP looking for applicants 4Cs partners with the North Bay Fire Relief Fund Weeds, just the tip of the iceberg Scheduling makes waves at Magnolia Pool Local election results: Supervisors hold their seats and Regional Measure 3 passes Cotati continues discussion with VP on carbon fee program Opinion editorial Fire recovery events at SSU One famous flag SSU counselor being remembered as energetic and hard-working

Gov. Brown signs bill to expand insurance relief for homeowners

September 28, 2018

Governor Brown signed SB 824, the Wildlife Safety and Recovery Act, authored by Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens), to expand insurance protections for homeowners following a wildfire disaster.

 SB 824 prohibits insurance companies from cancelling or not renewing any homeowner policies for one year within and immediately surrounding a declared emergency area – extending protections that currently exist for those who experience total loss to those whose homes survive the blaze.

 SB 824 also orders insurance companies to report detailed wildfire risk data to the Department of Insurance, in order to give a full picture of the insurance market in an era of increasing wildfires.

 “SB 824 gives disaster survivors time to rebuild their lives without the unnecessary stress of losing their home insurance and putting their life’s investment at risk,” said Senator Ricardo Lara (D-Bell Gardens). “SB 824 also fills a gap of critical data about the availability and affordability of insurance to ensure a healthy market that will combat the growing risk of extreme wildfires.”

 Governor Brown has declared 22 states of emergency for wildfires in the past 18 months. An emergency declaration would trigger the protections in SB 824 for those living within the fire perimeter or adjacent zip codes. 

 California’s Fourth Climate Change Assessment predicts that the area burned by wildfires could grow by 77% and lead to higher insurance costs. 