Good food, good vibes rule Glendi Festival

By: Isabella Giovenazzo

Nearly 3,000 enthusiasts attend major food festival

To say the Glendi International Food Festival is a multicultural phenomenon would be an understatement. The combination of ethnic foods from more than seven different countries, along with the inspirational music and dance, provides a rich and bountiful atmosphere of amazing unity. Held every third weekend in September, the festival began in 1989 and has grown into a major gathering with attendance approaching almost 3,000 people.

Father Lawrence Margitich has been with the Saint Seraphim Orthodox Church since 1985, where he began as a choir director and now heads the parish as Archpriest and Rector. He spoke of the immensity of the work involved with hosting such a big event, stating there are more than 150 volunteers that contribute to making things happen, many of them parishioners and friends of the church who volunteer every year.

Massive undertaking

For some of these people, it is a massive undertaking as they are feverishly working to take care of the administrative duties and to make sure all the necessary items for such a big production arrive when they are needed.

He says, “For them, it’s brutal. Some of those folks don’t see the smiles (of the festival attendees) because they are in the back room ordering the supplies, etc. They don’t get out to enjoy it!”

One such person is Denise Pellizzer. Described by Father Lawrence as being the “wheels on the machine this year,” she has to make sure all the supplementary items the church doesn’t normally have are on hand and working properly. Things like vast amounts of ice and paper napkins have to be ordered in advance, and then there are unexpected surprises, like cases of food that go missing or propane tanks that don’t work. All of these have to be replaced, or fixed, so the festival can go on. She and her husband, Steve, who works to provide all the electricity for more than 14 food booths, do this every year because, she says, “It’s beneficial for the church, it’s a good outreach, and a lot of people have a really good time.”

Making sure the kitchen runs smoothly is Serge Anderson, who oversees a cabinet shop when he’s not managing the food preparation for the Glendi Festival. He says he does this for fun, and explains, “It’s a team effort. Everybody here is a volunteer, and they change throughout the day. We usually start about 7 in the morning and go till about 10 or 11 at night.”

In addition to preparing all the baked goods, his staff was busily chopping vegetables which were generously provided by Andy’s Produce Market in Sebastopol. The amazing thing is Anderson’s dedication to making sure the food being served is fresh.

Tours available

“When you get something out there (at the festival),” he says, “it was chopped less than an hour ago. My favorite thing is to make people happy, and I just want to serve good, fresh food.”

Because it is hosted by the Saint Seraphim of Sarov Orthodox Christian Church, there are multiple tours and services held within the church throughout the day. Singing in the Men’s Ensemble, and also with the choir, was Nicolas Custer, whose work with the church and other ventures, like Cantiamo Sonoma (CantiamoSonoma.org), has created his love for music that has lasted for 35 years.

Help from homeless man

But, the story of Glendi wouldn’t be complete, however, without one of the unsung heroes of the festival, Ralph Easterling.

A homeless man from Santa Rosa, Easterling has been coming to help with the festival for the last four years doing those things that many don’t stop to notice. Things like picking up the trash and making sure everything stays clean. He does it out of respect and admiration for Father Lawrence and because he says, “It’s what I have to give.”

Born in Mississippi and traveling around, he says, “I’ve been other places outside of Santa Rosa, and I’ve seen conditions and people. It’s not often you see different cultures come together and behave at the same time.”

Even if it’s only held for two days on a small piece of property off a short country road, the Glendi International Food Fair was successful in bringing people together to experience food, music and dance from many different cultures. And, as Easterling agrees, “The camaraderie here is rare. To me, that’s big.”