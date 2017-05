Krista Dunbar’s, Austin Brooks’, and Shawne Kearney’s 4th Grade classes participated in what has become the annual “Gold Mining Days” at Marguerite Hahn Elementary School. The activities included, Bingo, Mining / Panning for gold, eating and drinking in the saloon, shopping in the general store, responding to letters received from family members in the Post Office and being deputies who rounded up various outlaws and put them in jail

Photo by Robert Grant