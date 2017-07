The Rancho Cotate High School Varsity Football team was on hand to help during the Rohnert Park Warriors non- contact football camp that was held the week of July 16-21 at Cougar Stadium. Most Rancho's Varsity Football team are ex-Warrior players. There are only nine players who have not played for the Warriors. The young gentlemen always give back by helping at Warriors camp each year.

Jane Peleti