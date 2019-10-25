Community Voice readers and their families are invited to Artful Arrangements’ 6th Annual free Giving Thanks at Homestead Gardens gathering Sun., Nov. 24th, 2-4 p.m., at 205. Orchard Ln., Penngrove for a guided tour of a century-old homestead, where children feed the chickens and learn about farm animals. Everyone walks through The Portal of Time into the future! Then we reassemble in the Gardens for a free community meal and libations, and parents and grandparents help their children plant a starter plant in a ceramic cup to nurture at home together. It’s all free and loads of fun.

Artful Arrangements is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting families, “Play, Interact and Guide – Good Manners will be Multiplied!” and with services that artfully arrange no-cost or low-cost ways for parents and grandparents to play with their children in public because that is where kids practice what is being taught at home about good manners, social skills and respect for elders and other’s property – before they get cell phones. For additional information, you can call coordinator Diane at 707-664-8656, or visit www.artfularrangements.org.