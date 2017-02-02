Community Action Partnership Sonoma County (CAPSC) will hold its 13th annual “Give Kids a Smile” event. As a result of CAPSC’s dental programs and their community partners, more than 9,400 children have received preventive dental services. February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, and in Sonoma County this weekend, Feb. 3-4, more than 220 dental professionals will provide free dental services to more than 450 children from struggling and low-income families at 11 sites countywide. It’s all part of an effort that offers dental exams, kindergarten screenings, cleanings, fluoride applications and, if needed, same day treatment of painful cavities.

Dental volunteers of the Redwood Empire Dental Society and the Redwood Empire Dental Hygienists Society are working to increase access for low-income children to critically needed dental care and promote greater public awareness. Here are some things parents can do to keep their children’s teeth healthy:

• Children should see a dentist no later than their first birthday.

• Help your children brush twice a day with fluoride toothpaste.

• Help your children floss once a day.

• Provide healthy food and drink options to your children that are low in sugar.

• Visit a dentist regularly to address any tooth decay before it develops into greater health issues.