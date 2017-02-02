“Give Kids a Smile” event

Kids & Pets
February 2, 2017
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Evergreen Elementary Lifeskill Award recipients for January (fifth grade) Thomas Page Academy spelling bee winners John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for Jan. 24 Penngrove School Lifeskill Award winners for Jan. 18 Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Jan. 31 Hahn Elementary Lifeskill Awards for January (Kindergarten-2nd grade) Fee increase at shelter was long overdue Happy Birthday Nick Waldo Elementary Intermediate Lifeskill leaders for week of Jan. 23 University Elementary Lifeskill Award recipients for Jan. 23 Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Jan. 24 Penngrove School Life Skill award winners for Jan. 11 Evergreen Elementary Lifeskills recipients for month of January New movie has animal lovers seeing red John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for Jan. 17 University Elementary Lifeskill recipients for Jan. 16 Monte Vista Elementary Peace Maker Award winners Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders for Jan. 10 Learning to two-wheel it CRPUSD now accepting kindergarten registrations through February 28 Some new California laws benefit animals Keeping kids active in cool weather PETA offers safety tips for pet owners in case of local flooding Waldo Elementary Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders Jan. 9 John Reed Elementary Citizens of the week winners for Jan. 10 Calendar honorable mention Cold weather plus cats in heat equals kitty litters Kids Art Penngrove Elementary Life skill award winners for Dec. 21 Tech High ‘geniuses’ Hahn Elementary Life skill awards for primary students for December Important benefits of family time together A simple collar-check reminder Children’s authors to speak at Flamingo Hotel CAF supports Thomas Page Evergreen’s top photographers Thomas Page Academy Lifeskill awards Hahn Elementary Lifeskill awards for intermediate students for December Fun at Camp Cotati Past year brought exciting changes to shelter New apps designed for easier living John Reed Elementary Citizens of the Week for Dec. 20 Waldo Intermediate Lifeskill Leaders Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders Evergreen Elementary Lifeskill award recipients Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill award winners for Dec. 14 Happy Birthday Corbin Animal hoarding can get out of control quickly Camp Cotati for kids to open December 26

“Give Kids a Smile” event

February 3, 2017

Community Action Partnership Sonoma County (CAPSC) will hold its 13th annual “Give Kids a Smile” event. As a result of CAPSC’s dental programs and their community partners, more than 9,400 children have received preventive dental services. February is National Children’s Dental Health Month, and in Sonoma County this weekend, Feb. 3-4, more than 220 dental professionals will provide free dental services to more than 450 children from struggling and low-income families at 11 sites countywide.  It’s all part of an effort that offers dental exams, kindergarten screenings, cleanings, fluoride applications and, if needed, same day treatment of painful cavities.

Dental volunteers of the Redwood Empire Dental Society and the Redwood Empire Dental Hygienists Society are working to increase access for low-income children to critically needed dental care and promote greater public awareness.  Here are some things parents can do to keep their children’s teeth healthy:

• Children should see a dentist no later than their first birthday. 

• Help your children brush twice a day with fluoride toothpaste.

• Help your children floss once a day.

• Provide healthy food and drink options to your children that are low in sugar.

• Visit a dentist regularly to address any tooth decay before it develops into greater health issues.

 