Girls played last game

The Rancho Cotate High School girls’ lacrosse team played their last home game Thurs., April 18 at Cougar Stadium. Prior to the start of the game, the Rancho Cotati Lacrosse Club U10 girls escorted the seniors onto the field to be recognized. The seniors, Alondra Catalan, Christine Pagaduan, Taylor Hoxsie, Lauren Allison, Lupe Alavarez Tovar and Leslie Chaves were honored by their team and were introduced to the spectators and had photos taken with their families. Rancho executed very well against Sonoma Academy and played an amazing game; the team was able to take the win home for the seniors defeating Sonoma 11-6.

Photo by Jane Peleti