Girls, it is time to make changes and be empowered

Kids & Pets
January 14, 2019
link to facebook link to twitter
More Stories
Monte Vista Elementary- Student Builders for Jan. 8 TSA selecting more floppy-eared dogs Prepare pets for better grooming visits Planning for our pets Bark After Dark benefit a great success 2018-pets in review Black is beautiful! Monte Vista School-second grade celebrates the holidays Monte Vista Elementary Student Builders-2018 Monte Vista Elementary- Student builders for Dec. 18 Bark after Dark is coming Nov. 3 John Reed Elementary Positive Office Referral recipients University Elementary School -Life skill award for responsibility Monte Vista School Student Builders for October 2 Rancho Cotate High School Recognition of Curiosity for the month of October Penngrove Elementary-Life skills for Dec. 12 Hahn Elementary School Monte Vista Walk-a-thon The Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly students November 5 Penngrove Elementary John Reed Elementary School A beloved dog, a stolen car and...a happy ending Broken legs in cats very costly Furry fire victims John Reed Elementary- Honor roll Penngrove Elementary School A lifetime commitment Hahn Elementary Life skills awards - October, 2018 Are you ready for Thanksgiving? John Reed Elementary- Positive behavior for Dec. 12 Young kittens are lots of work RCHS awards for Kindness the month of October Penngrove Elementary Life skills awards- Oct. 24 Helping out in Paradise “Mary did you know?” Disaster preparedness for our pets CPI offers support University Elementary School Rohnert Park tree lighting ceremony Long-term residents need a home Monte Vista School Sept. 18 Free-roaming cats – is it safe Living with multiple pets Monte Vista School Student Builders for Dec. 4 Holiday happiness and mishaps Richard Crane School for Sept. 17 Penngrove School - For the life skills of gratefulness Thomas Page Middle School - Principal honor roll University Elementary for September Rancho Cotate High School Students for the month of Nov. Thomas Page Elementary School - Lifeskill awards Penngrove Elementary for Sept. 12 Hahn Elementary School - Life skills for Nov. 2018 Visiting Cape Town SPCA John Reed School Positive behavior winners for Nov. 27 Step up your kids’ STEM skills Taking work on vacation Monte Vista Elementary-Student Builders for Sept 4 Penngrove School Lifeskill award for Sept. 5 Penngrove Elementary - Lifeskill Award for Aug. 31 Teacher Amy Miller is wrapped up Some assembly required: Putting together the pieces of your rescue pet University Elementary School life skill awards for the month of August Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill winners for the week of Aug. 22 John Reed positive behavior winners for Aug. 28 Happy Birthday Small dog syndrome: When predators are also prey Richard Crane School walk-a-thon Hope unleashed for pets with cancer Penngrove School Aug. 8 Richard Crane School Cougar Cub Character Assembly students for Aug. 20 Penngrove School for Aug. 15 Penngrove Elementary Lifeskill award winners for Aug. 1 Rescuing Pitbulls: When myths affect reality Try attending Sonoma County VegFest Aug. 18 “Stuff the truck” Time to get immunized before school starts 5 tips for bringing your pet to work this summer School bus safety 101 Living with a 3-legged dog is not easy Can we can clear the shelter?

Girls, it is time to make changes and be empowered

  • Gold Award Girl Scouts like Shelby O'Neil are making real change on today's pressing issues.

January 11, 2019

(NAPS)—No Straw November was officially recognized by the California State Legislature largely because of me, a teenage girl who stood up for what I believe in. Here’s how Girl Scouts helped me get to where I am today.

Girl Scouts do much more than sell cookies: We’re the future innovators, rocket scientists, CEOs, hedge fund managers, race car drivers, congresswomen, environmental advocates and presidents.

From as young as five years old, Girl Scouts do awesome things for ourselves, our communities, and the world. That includes earning the organization’s most prestigious award for making sustainable and positive change: the Girl Scout Gold Award. For my Gold Award project, I decided to help eliminate unnecessary plastic straws, which pollute our oceans. I launched No Straw November, a campaign challenging people who don’t medically need a straw to say “No straw, please” during the month. Due to my advocacy, the California State Assembly now officially recognizes No Straw November in the state. Additionally, through a letter-writing campaign to sustainability-minded corporations such as Alaska Airlines, I received voluntary commitments to eliminate over 27 million unnecessary single-use plastic straws, stirrers and citrus picks.

I also teach children around the country about how their actions can directly affect the ocean by establishing a nonprofit called Jr Ocean Guardians. And, Girl Scouts recently introduced 30 new badges, including Environmental Stewardship badges for all Girl Scout grade levels, so now girls in kindergarten through 12th grade have even more chances to learn about how to advocate for the environment.

People are shocked to learn I’m only 17 years old. But I don’t think it’s strange that I’ve accomplished all of this, because I’m a Girl Scout—it’s what we do. As a Girl Scout, I’ve channeled my creative side while making cards for the residents of nursing homes. I’ve learned how to create a great pitch through cookie sales. I’ve even talked about environmental responsibility with the CEOs of large companies. And I’ve gained tons of confidence from all of it.

Girl Scouts is about girls championing their inner explorer and change maker. It motivated me to pursue my interests and to take on new adventures, from kayaking to speaking in front of thousands of people. Over the years, Girl Scouts has both encouraged me to explore the natural world and empowered me to protect it.

There’s something about being in an all-girl environment, where the pressure to be perfect is off the table. The replacement for this pressure? A close-knit community of girls and women in which girls are encouraged to be themselves; to speak up for what they believe in; and to help others, even when it means facing failures and setbacks along the way. When I started to educate people on single-use plastic, it wasn’t something that was in the news as much as it is now, and many people weren’t receptive to my message. Girl Scouts has given me the confidence and courage to speak up. When girls have this kind of support system, there’s no limit to what we can achieve.

Although Girl Scouts is known for its iconic cookies, the organization is also where many amazing leaders got their start. In fact, 55 percent of women in the 115th Congress are Girl Scout alums; every female Secretary of State in U.S. history was a Girl Scout; and there are more than 50 million Girl Scout alums. With over 10 million Girl Scouts and Girl Guides worldwide today from 150 countries, Girl Scouts are an international family.

So if your only direct interaction with Girl Scouts is buying cookies, never forget that you might be buying from a future CEO. We have so much to offer the world.

• Shelby O’Neil is a member of Girl Scouts of California’s Central Coast. To join or volunteer, visit www.girlscouts.org/join.