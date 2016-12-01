Gifts that count for our four-legged friends

By: Mickey Zeldes

Do you include your pets (or the pets of your friends) on your gift buying list? Many people do and companies know this, catering to those who might want (need) another outfit for their purse Chihuahua or bling for the collar of their Rottweiler. Let’s look at some useful suggestions of things for your pets.

Show that you really love your dog and cat by getting them ID tags and microchips. This permanent form of identification can truly be a life-saver if your pet ever slips out the door or fails to return home. The collar and tag is like the seatbelt – your first line of defense in an accident and the microchip is the airbag – extra insurance “just in case.” Both are free at our shelter for Rohnert Park and Cotati residents, so you can seem generous and have all your pets done.

Have you stopped walking your pup because he’s dog reactive or a strong puller? You might consider enrolling in an obedience class, but that could be difficult if he’s reactive to other dogs.

A transitional leash is a great tool to help you control your dog and enjoy walks again. Get one at www.k9lifeline.net/product/k9-lifeline-training-leash. Having the right collar is important for cats, too. Be sure yours is a safety collar – with either elastic in it or a breakaway clip.

Even better for keeping cats safe is a cat enclosure, which allows your cat to enjoy the outdoors safely. Build one yourself or check out the easy to assemble ones at www.cdpets.com. That is the ultimate gift for cat lover and a way to ease the guilt at keeping cats indoors but wanting to keep them safe.

For small pets like rabbits or guinea pigs, check out the chewable toys at www.busybunny.com.. There are safe wicker baskets, wooden chew toys, treats, tunnels, books and more. Everything to make a house bunny binkie (that’s an expression of joy – when a rabbit jumps straight into the air). Most of these items would be fun for a bird, or other small pets, too. I’m trying not to forget anyone.

If you have friends who are animal lovers, here’s a gift idea that’s a win-win. Go to www.theanimalrescuesite.greatergood.com and find something that they will like. There are t-shirts, jewelry, accessories, pet supplies, socks, purses – you name it and it’s there. So not only does your friend get something cute that’s pet related, every time you shop at this site a donation is given to animal shelters.

You can help us directly by doing all of your amazon shopping at www.smile.amazon.com and selecting the Animal Shelter League of Rohnert Park as your charity to support. I love doing that – trying to buy things that support the local economy or are fair trade friendly and buying them through sources that support charities that I can select.

Keep in mind not only what you are buying but also who you are supporting when you buy that item and make everyone a winner.

Upcoming events

• No More Lost Pets: Free microchips and pet ID tags are available for residents of Rohnert Park and Cotati. Stop by the shelter during our open hours with your pet to get one. The shelter is open: Wednesday 1-6:30 p.m.; Thursday, Friday and Saturday 1-5:30 p.m.; and Sunday 1-4:30 p.m.

• Fix-it clinics: Free spay and neuters for cats and $60 dog surgeries (up to 80 pounds) are available for low-income Rohnert Park and Cotati residents. Call 588-3531 for an appointment.

Mickey Zeldes is the supervisor at the Rohnert Park Animal Shelter. She can be contacted at mzeldes@rpcity.org.